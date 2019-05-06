Kerala board to declare Class 10 results today, check steps for scores

The Kerala government will declare the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination on Monday. In a release, the department said, Minister C Raveendranath would hold a press conference at 2 pm to announce details of the results. Students can also check their results on websites including, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.kerala.gov.in, and www.keralaresults.nic.in and also on the mobile application 'Saphalam 2019'.



The SSLC or Class 10th board exams are conducted by the Board every year across various examination centres.

The board exams were held from March 13 to 28 in which over 4.35,000 students appeared across 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries. A total of 212,615 girls appeared for the exams.

The government had set up 54 centralised camps for the valuation of the answer sheets which began on April 5 and ended on May 2.



Steps to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 results



Log in to official website of the (KBSE) at www.kbpe.org

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter your 'Roll Number', and fill in other required details in the slots and then, submit

Your 'Kerala Board 10th result 2019' will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for future reference

About Kerala Board





The Kerala Board Of Public Examinations was established in 1965 to regulate and supervise the system of intermediate and higher education in Kerala and to specify the courses of study and matters connected with students. In the field of school education, the Kerala board develops its own content and books, imparts education, corresponding to all levels of formal school system, i.e. from Class I To Class XII. It also holds public examinations, followed by grand of certificates for Class X And Class XII.