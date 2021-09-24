Maharashtra schools to re-open from Oct 4 for Classes 5-12: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Online higher education firm upGrad goes bullish on small town India
Coronavirus shadow on Kumbh, Markaz & Haj pilgrimage: All you should know
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
In the middle of drafting bill for Higher Education Commission: Pradhan
Sikkim orders reopening of institutions of higher learning from Tuesday
-
Schools would reopen across Maharashtra from October 4, the state government said on Friday.
All the schools in rural areas will resume physical classes for standards 5th to 12th," said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad.
Physical classes for standards 8th to 12th would resume everywhere in urban areas, she added.
Until now schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.
Physical classes would not resume yet for standards 1st to 7th in urban areas and standards 1st to 4th in rural areas.
Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.
As per a survey conducted by the school education department, more than 70 per cent parents favoured reopening of schools, Gaikwad said.
In rural areas classes will resume from std 5th to 12th and in urban areas from std 8th to 12th. Govt is making efforts to bring back children to schools. Local authorities have been given powers: Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Minister for School Education pic.twitter.com/Zn2Y6DCVk6— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor