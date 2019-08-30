Microsoft and IIT Roorkee to introduce full semester in quantum computing

Garage India has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Roorkee, to conduct lectures on for a full semester. IIT's BTech and Mtech students can choose the course as a pool elective.

Structured by and Microsoft, the course will provide the students, access to Quantum programming language practical examples, Quantum Development Kit and Quantum Faculty.

will be the first IIT to introduce such a course in quantum computing, which is yet to enter the mainstream of computer technology applications anywhere in the world.

Microsoft’s quantum computing program, which has been running for more than 15 years, helps students understand the technology, develop practical applications, and build the quantum workforce of the future. Microsoft experts are expected to provide engineers at IIT Roorkee a unique approach to learn quantum computing with real-world experiments and access to tools.

"This collaboration between Microsoft Garage and IIT Roorkee represents another step towards empowering students to create futuristic innovations. With Microsoft's experience in the field of quantum computing, we aim to make the technology more accessible and enhance the learning journey of engineering students. The partnership will create a new learning experience for students and help them build impactful solutions," Microsoft Garage India director Reena Dayal said.

IIT Roorkee director Ajit K Chaturvedi said he looks forward for this collaboration as it is a great opportunity for the institute and students to grow and learn through this quantum computing programme.