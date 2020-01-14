More girls aged 4-8 enrolled in govt schools, boys went to pvt ones: Report

-
-
Despite major government initiatives over the decades, early education in government-run schools in rural India greatly lag the quality of private schools. almost half of the children in Class III can't read Class I-level text.
Unlike earlier, the enrolment levels among girls overtook that of boys by a significant margin for 4-8-year-olds. Moreover, after nearly a decade of falling enrolment rates for 4-5-year-old children, the rates have finally topped the 2008-level.
“Gender gaps are visible even among young children, with more girls than boys enrolled in government institutions and more boys than girls enrolled in private institutions,” the ASER report said.
Reading levels for Class I children (Can read letters of alphabet)
Enrolment in govt pre-schools/ schools by age
Mothers’ educational status plays key role in early development