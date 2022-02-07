Most Delhi schools reopen, some still working out modalities

Most schools in the national capital reopened on Monday for classes 9 to 12 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while some private schools were still working out modalities like consent of parents and transport availability.

Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday decided to reopen higher institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7. It also decided to reopen schools for students from nursery to Class 8 from February 14.

Children were seen wearing masks as they returned to schools. At one private school, students' bags were being sanitised as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared on Twitter some photos of children being welcomed at different schools.

"Happy to see children back in school again. They also got frustrated. I pray that the need to close schools does not arise again," he tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited a few schools and interacted with students.

"Delhi schools are finally open now. The splendour is back again with the return of children," he said in a tweet.

Some private schools did not open on Monday.

"We are yet to reopen because there are a lot of modalities. The board classes are nearing their exams so the attendance is going to be thin. Also, providing transport for students is difficult, so we are still working out the details. We will have a plan in two days," the vice principal of a top private school said.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

While the Centre has dropped the mandatory parental consent for students to physically attend schools from its guidelines and left it to the states, the Delhi government has decided to continue with it.

There is no cap of 50 per cent student strength and schools are free to decide the number of students based on their infrastructure so that the COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Colleges are also set to reopen from Monday with the DDMA deciding against online classes and saying that higher will now completely be offline in the national capital.

The Delhi government-run Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have resumed offline classes from Monday, while Delhi University is continuing with online classes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)