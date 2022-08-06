MPPSC aspirants protest in Indore against non-declaration of results

Thousands of Public Service Commission (MPPSC) aspirants took to streets on Friday to protest against non-declaration of exams' results of 2019 and 2020.

The aspirants marched on roads of Madhya Pradesh's financial capital . They protested peacefully, holding Tricolours and chanting slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'We Want Justice' among others.

The aspirants assembled at Bholaram Ustad Marg (in city) and marched towards MPPSC office. After reaching there, they demanded that results of 2019 and 2020 should be released at the earliest as many them are getting overage.

Meanwhile, coaching centres were also closed and the students preparing for MPPSC and other government exams also joined the protest.

They said that the elections are held in 15 days and results would declare within five days, but MPPSC exams held after a gap of four years and then the matter gets pending the court.

The issue of MPPSC's results for the exams conducted in 2019 and 2020 are before the High Court. People aware with the matter said that results are pending for the last three-and-a-half-year due to the OBC reservation issue.

