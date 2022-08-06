MPPSC aspirants protest in Indore against non-declaration of results

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 cases surge in Indore, officials caution people to wear masks
Outrage over Agnipath, job aspirants block railway track in Delhi's Nangloi
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Indore
Pinnacle to invest Rs 2k cr to build EV manufacturing units in Pune, Indore
1st death confirmed in MP communal clashes after body found in hospital
-
Thousands of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) aspirants took to streets on Friday to protest against non-declaration of exams' results of 2019 and 2020.
The aspirants marched on roads of Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore. They protested peacefully, holding Tricolours and chanting slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'We Want Justice' among others.
The aspirants assembled at Bholaram Ustad Marg (in Indore city) and marched towards MPPSC office. After reaching there, they demanded that results of 2019 and 2020 should be released at the earliest as many them are getting overage.
Meanwhile, coaching centres were also closed and the students preparing for MPPSC and other government exams also joined the protest.
They said that the elections are held in 15 days and results would declare within five days, but MPPSC exams held after a gap of four years and then the matter gets pending the court.
The issue of MPPSC's results for the exams conducted in 2019 and 2020 are before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. People aware with the matter said that results are pending for the last three-and-a-half-year due to the OBC reservation issue.
--IANS
pd/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor