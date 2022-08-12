MPSC state service prelims exam 2022 admit card released: Check details

-
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday released the MPSC state service preliminary admit card 2022. Candidates can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website- mpsc.gov.in.
MPSC state service prelims are slated to be conducted on August 21, 2022, in various districts across the state. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the exam will be conducted in line with the Covid-19 guidelines, which have been issued by the state and central governments.
In order to qualify for the exam, the candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Those candidates who qualify for the exam will then have to appear for the Mains exam.
According to a report in Jagranjosh, the prelims paper will consist of objective-type questions in Marathi and English. The paper will be divided into two parts- Paper 1 and Paper 2. One-fourth mark will be deducted for every wrong answer, hence, the candidates are advised to attempt the questions only if they are sure to not lose out on the marks.
