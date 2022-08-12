MPSC state service prelims exam 2022 admit card released: Check details

The Commission (MPSC) on Friday released the MPSC state service preliminary 2022. Candidates can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC state service prelims are slated to be conducted on August 21, 2022, in various districts across the state. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the exam will be conducted in line with the Covid-19 guidelines, which have been issued by the state and central governments.



In order to qualify for the exam, the candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Those candidates who qualify for the exam will then have to appear for the Mains exam.

Here's how candidates can download their MPSC state service prelims exam 2022 admit card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "MPSC State Service Prelims 2022"

You will be redirected to a new page, enter your login details and click on submit

Your will appear on the screen

Check your admit card for any errors or mistakes

Download the same and take a printout of the same for future reference.

According to a report in Jagranjosh, the prelims will consist of objective-type questions in and . The will be divided into two parts- 1 and Paper 2. One-fourth mark will be deducted for every wrong answer, hence, the candidates are advised to attempt the questions only if they are sure to not lose out on the marks.