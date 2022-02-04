NEET-PG 2022 to be held on May 21, applications open till March 25: NBEMS

-
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to post graduate medical courses will be held on May 21, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Friday, a day after the Union health ministry sought postponement of the exam by six to eight weeks.
Pursuant to the directions of the health ministry vide its letter dated February 3, the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination which was earlier notified to be held on March 12 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2022 shall now be conducted on May 21 from 9 am to 12.30 pm, the notice issued by the NBEMS on Friday read.
The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 which was earlier notified to be closed on February 4 (till 11.55 pm) shall now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 pm), it said.
The Union health ministry had on Thursday asked the National Board of Examination to postpone the NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks or suitably since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.
In a communication sent to Dr M Bajpai, Executive Director of NBEMS, Dr B Srinivas ADG (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of MCC that a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay the NEET-PG 2022 examination date since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the counselling 2022 by the month of May/June, Srinivas said.
"Keeping the above facts in view, the HFM (ministry of health and family welfare) has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six-eight weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by HFM may be complied with," the communication sent on February 3 stated.
