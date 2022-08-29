JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Calcutta University BCom result 2022 declared; here's how to download
Business Standard

NEET-PG counselling 2022 rescheduled once again; check details

Earlier, the NEET-PG counselling 2022 was slated to begin from Sept 1, 2022 till Sept 4, 2022.

Topics
NEET | NEET medical entrance counselling | Student

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Doctors during their protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, at the Safdarjung hospital, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has once again rescheduled the counselling for Post-graduate. According to the official notice from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, the counselling is rescheduled and a tentative date is yet to be shared by the officials.

The official notice reads, "The candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new LOPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022.

Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022."

Also Read: Calcutta University BCom result 2022 declared; here's how to download

Earlier, the NEET-PG 2022 counselling was slated to begin from September 1, 2022 till September 4, 2022. The Supreme Court on Monday said that the NEET-PG counselling will not be stalled as the top court cannot put students' lives in jeopardy. The apex court also observed that it will not interfere in the counselling process to delay it any further.

For the first round of counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide to the NEET-PG counselling schedule:

Registration, payment of fee

Choice filling, locking

Verification of internal candidates by respective Universities/ institutes

Processing of seat allotment

Result

Reporting/ joining the allotted institute

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 23:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY