NEET-PG counselling 2022 rescheduled once again; check details

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has once again rescheduled the counselling for Post-graduate. According to the official notice from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, the counselling is rescheduled and a tentative date is yet to be shared by the officials.
The official notice reads, "The candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new LOPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022.
Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022."
Earlier, the NEET-PG 2022 counselling was slated to begin from September 1, 2022 till September 4, 2022. The Supreme Court on Monday said that the NEET-PG counselling will not be stalled as the top court cannot put students' lives in jeopardy. The apex court also observed that it will not interfere in the counselling process to delay it any further.
For the first round of counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website mcc.nic.in.
