NEET result 2020: NTA may declare merit list today; steps to download score

NEET result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET final answer key and NEET result 2020 on ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in today. More than 1.3 million medical aspirants took NEET 2020 this year
Steps to check NEET 2020 result:
Step 1. Visit the NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in
Step 2. Click on "NEET Exam Results 2020 link.
Step 3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.
Step 4. Click on the 'submit' button.
Step 5. Take a print out of the result copy and secure it for your future references.
NEET 2020 result: Merit list and admission
NEET 2020 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2020, NEET Dental merit list 2020.
NTA concluded the NEET exam on September 13 in offline mode. Admission into MBBS,BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses will be on the basis of NEET scores/ ranks.
Steps to check NEET 2020 Answer key:
1. Visit ntaneet.nic.in
2. Click on "NEET (UG) - 2020 Final Answer Key"
3. A PDF will open
4. Check how many questions you got right.
Category-wise NEET merit list
General category: Candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 per cent.
SC/ST/others: For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile.
PWD: For PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.
NEET 2019 Counselling
As soon as NEET 2019 result is announced, NTA will announce the counselling process too. The schedule for NEET counselling will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage. Last year, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.
NEET 2019 result: Reservation of seats in government medical colleges
SC candidates: 15% seats
ST candidates: 7.5% seats
27% seats are reserved for OBC candidates
10% seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections
About NTA
National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as an autonomous organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.
As per regulations framed under the Indian Medical Council Act -1956 and the Dentists Act-1948, NEET (UG) 2019 was be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India except for AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
