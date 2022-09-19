NEP 2020 upholds Indian languages, knowledge systems: Dharmendra Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
NEP recognises all Indian languages as national languages: Pradhan
BHARAT: An Indian font that integrates elements from 12 languages
Govt will not rewrite history, but bring out all 'historic truth': Pradhan
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
Centre working with West Bengal to implement NEP in state: Pradhan
-
The National Education Policy 2020 announced by the Centre lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.
The policy is "rooted in Indianness and emphasises on learning in the mother tongue", Pradhan said at the 36th convocation of SASTRA Deemed University here.
"NEP 2020 lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian Knowledge Systems. An icon like, Saint Thiruvalluvar is no less than any other literary figure, scholar or philosopher. It is our duty to take Thiruvalluvar's philosophy and Indian Knowledge Systems to the globe," he tweeted.
National Education Policy is rooted in Indianness and emphasises on learning in mother tongue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again reinforced that all Indian languages including Tamil are national languages, Pradhan said.
Pradhan appealed to the university that it should also become a 'torchbearer' of the rollout of the National Education Policy.
"The policy with its futuristic outlook and rootedness in Indian ethos and with its emphasis on Indian languages is a philosophical document to create global citizens," he said.
Paying rich tributes to Tamil Nadu's art and culture, the minister said the state has been a society that has created wonders in the field of art, architecture, music, learning and other fields since ancient times.
"Tamil Nadu, just like Odisha, is an epitome of architectural excellence and grandeur. Prime Minister Modi has a lot of respect and affinity towards Tamil culture and people," he said.
To promote the rich Tamil culture, Modi also established a chair in the honour of Tamil poet Subrahmanya Bharati at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, he said.
"This is a step towards furthering Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat", Pradhan said.
He noted that critical thinking and analytical skills can be effectively developed through mother tongue.
"Due to a long period of colonisation, we have neglected Indian languages and rich linguistic traditions. We have to decolonise our minds, get rid of our servile attitude and create our own path to achieve greater heights" he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor