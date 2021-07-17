New session in varsities by Oct 1, admission to be completed by Sep 30: UGC

-
ALSO READ
UGC NET 2021: Exam dates declared on nta.ac.in; here's how to apply online
UGC asks universities to complete admissions to 1st-year courses by Sept 30
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
LIVE: Farmers' stir may continue till December, says Rakesh Tikait
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
-
The new academic session in universities and colleges across the county will begin from October 1 while the admission process has to be completed by September 30, according to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses begins only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all state boards.
"It is expected that all school boards will declare their results for class 12 exams by July 31. If there is any delay in declaration of the result of qualifying exams, the new academic session may begin by October 18," the UGC said in the new guidelines.
The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode.
"The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the guidelines said.
In view of the financial hardships faced by parents during the pandemic, the commission has asked varsities and HEIs to ensure fee is fully refunded in cases of cancellation of admission or migration of students.
It has also been made mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct final year or end term exams by August 31. The exams can be conducted in either offline, online or in blended mode.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor