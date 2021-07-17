Karnataka govt releases examination dates for Diploma, Degree courses

-
ALSO READ
CBSE decision: States that have postponed or cancelled board exams
CBSE postpones Class 12 exams, cancels Class 10 exams: All you need to know
Ex-German Minister's PhD degree revoked after plagiarism scandal
HC upholds Karnataka govt's decision to hold Class 10 exams on Jul 19 & 22
Maharashtra board exams for Classes 12, 10 to begin on April 23, 29
-
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Friday, who is also the minister for higher education, announced the schedule of examinations of Diploma and Degree courses.
This was decided in a meeting with higher officials of the department.
Addressing the media, Narayana announced, the practical exams for odd semesters (01-03-05) will be held from July 26-28 and theory exams for the leftover subjects of 01, 03, 05, and other semesters will be held from Aug 02- Aug 21.
The practical exams for even semesters (02-04-06) are scheduled to be conducted from November 2 to November 12 and theory exams for the same semesters will be conducted from November 17 to December 12.
The exams of degree courses for odd semesters (which has been completely kept pending in Gulbarga, Karanata & Bengaluru universities and a few subjects leftover in some other universities) is scheduled to be completed by August 15, and for even semesters in the month of October, for which the dates will be notified shortly, he informed.
To facilitate students writing the examination contact classes will be held and they can approach to get any clarifications or clear any doubts and to prepare for the examinations, he emphasized.
With regard to the vaccination of students of higher education, 65 per cent of the students studying in government and government-aided institutions have been vaccinated. Considering the fact that there are many students from other states and other districts, the present progress is satisfactory, Narayana opined.
Pertaining to the opening of regular classes for degree classes, the decision will be taken in 3-4 days after consultations with the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, he pointed out.
Dr Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairperson, State Higher Education Council, Kumar Naik, ACS, Department of Higher Education, Pradeep P., Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education were present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor