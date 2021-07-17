Karnataka govt releases examination dates for Diploma, Degree courses

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Friday, who is also the minister for higher education, announced the schedule of examinations of Diploma and courses.

This was decided in a meeting with higher officials of the department.

Addressing the media, Narayana announced, the practical exams for odd semesters (01-03-05) will be held from July 26-28 and theory exams for the leftover subjects of 01, 03, 05, and other semesters will be held from Aug 02- Aug 21.

The practical exams for even semesters (02-04-06) are scheduled to be conducted from November 2 to November 12 and theory exams for the same semesters will be conducted from November 17 to December 12.

The exams of courses for odd semesters (which has been completely kept pending in Gulbarga, Karanata & Bengaluru universities and a few subjects leftover in some other universities) is scheduled to be completed by August 15, and for even semesters in the month of October, for which the dates will be notified shortly, he informed.

To facilitate students writing the examination contact classes will be held and they can approach to get any clarifications or clear any doubts and to prepare for the examinations, he emphasized.

With regard to the vaccination of students of higher education, 65 per cent of the students studying in government and government-aided institutions have been vaccinated. Considering the fact that there are many students from other states and other districts, the present progress is satisfactory, Narayana opined.

Pertaining to the opening of regular classes for classes, the decision will be taken in 3-4 days after consultations with the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, he pointed out.

Dr Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairperson, State Higher Council, Kumar Naik, ACS, Department of Higher Education, Pradeep P., Commissioner, Department of Collegiate were present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)