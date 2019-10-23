NIFT 2020 entrance exam dates announced; application process begins today

The National Institute of Technology (NIFT) announced the examination dates for design entrance test on October 22, 2019.

The NIFT entrance exam is held to select students for admission into Bachelors of Design, Bachelors of Technology, Master of Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management courses etc.

Candidates who applied for the NIFT 2020 entrance test can check nift.ac.in for important announcements.

The entrance exam for Bachelors of Design and Master of Design will be conducted on January 19, 2020.Candidates qualifying the test will be eligible for admission in any of the 16 NIFT campuses across India.

The NIFT 2020 application process begins today i.e. on October 23, 2019, and will continue till December 31, 2019.

Know important details and dates related to NIFT 2020 here:

Event Dates NIFT 2020 official notification announced October 22, 2019 Application process begins October 23, 2019 Application process ends December 31, 2019 Last date to register with late fee of Rs. 5000 January 4, 2020 Availability of admit card January 10, 2020 NIFT 2020 exam January 19, 2020 Announcement of result February/March, 2020 Situation Test/GD/Interview February/March, 2020 Declaration of final result May/June, 2020 Counselling process begins June, 2020

Here are teps to fill NIFT application form 2020

Step 1: Click on nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Admission 2020 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your personal details

Step 4: Upload the scanned documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application form of NIFT 2020

Step 7: Take a printout and keep it for future use





NIFT 2020 application fee



Candidates belonging to General/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 for the NIFT 2020 application form. Candidates in the SC/ST/PwD categories are required to pay Rs 1,000.

Candidates can pay the application fee online via debit/credit card/net banking. For offline payment, the application fee can be paid through demand draft.

About NIFT

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is a group of fashion colleges in India. Established in 1986, under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, NIFT is the pioneering institute of fashion in the country. It has been providing professional human resource to the textile and apparel industry. NIFT offers four-year undergraduate, as well as two-year post-graduate, program in design, management, and technology.

The institute conducts entrance exam every year to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidate for the chosen programme.

NIFT campuses are situated in New Delhi, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Kangra, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Srinagar, Kannur, Raebareli, Shillong and Kolkata. In 2019, approximately 2400 seats were given for B.Des and B.F.Tech programmes whereas 3590 seats will be offered in 2020.