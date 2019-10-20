Now, a school in Hyderabad that trains you in 21st century skills

A quiet revolution is on in Janardana Hills, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, where a group of close to 70 artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists are training Indian students and executives in big data, machine learning and data sciences. The faculty at INSOFE International School of Engineering have been drawn from US educational institutions, the research departments of companies such as Microsoft, Yahoo and Google, and elsewhere.

Most are in their mid-40s to -50s, focused on research, and happy with the opportunity to come back to their country. In the past eight ...