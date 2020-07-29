Odisha 10th result 2020 to be declared today: Steps to download marks

Odisha 10th result 2020: Odisha's Board of Secondary (BSE) is set to declare BSE 10th result 2020 today. BSE Odisha result will be announced on BSE's official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Students can also check their results on alternate sites like orissaresults.nic.in and result.gov.in. A total of 560,000 students had appeared in the class 10 exam held by Board of Secondary that ended on March 2. Though the examination was not affected by coronavirus pandemic as it was concluded by March 2, the evaluation process was hampered on several occasions due to lockdown.

Here's how you can check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Log on to any of these websites - bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, result.gov.in

Step 2: Look for 'Result' link and click on it

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Dowload the result

Results are also available on some of the Results app on google play store.

If the websites are down, students can get the Odisha 10th result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 5656750 in the given format - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER.