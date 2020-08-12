Odisha +2 result 2020 declared on orissaresults.nic.in; 70.2% students pass

Odisha 12th result | The Council of Higher Secondary (CHSE), Odisha has declared the Odisha 12th result or Odisha +2 result 2020. The Odisha 12th Result or the Odisha HSC results was released by the Council of Higher Secondary Odisha on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Students can alternatively check their result on other websites such as: examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. The School Department in a tweet mentioned, “+2 Science Result will be declared on August 12 at 12:30 PM in CHSE (O) and the result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in.” The result will be announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Around 100,000 student had appeared for the Science examination this year, while the pending exams in July were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Odisha Science result pass percentage



70.21 % students pass

Odisha +2 Result 2020: Here’s how to check your results

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2020. This link for Odisha Class 12 Result 2020 will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.

Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12th Result 2020

Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2020’ button.

Step 6: Your Odisha 12th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.

How to check Odisha +2 result 2020 via SMS

SMS - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

students who had appeared for the Intermediate examination must be ready with their CHSE admit cards or hall tickets so that there is no unnecessary delay caused at the time of result declaration.

Odisha +2 result 2020: Marking scheme

The state government announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining subjects. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for. The average mark will then be awarded in the pending subjects. Similarly, if a student has appeared in three subjects, he/she will be marked on the basis of two best performing papers.

About CHSE Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 which would help in regulating, controlling and developing higher secondary education in Odisha.