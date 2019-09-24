OU revaluation results 2019 declared: Check the results on osmania.ac.in

-
Osmania University Revaluation Results 2019: Osmania University has released revaluation results of the fifth semester Bachelor of (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) programmes held in May 2019. The candidates who applied for revaluation of the examination results can check results on osmania.ac.in.
Steps to check the Osmania University Revaluation Results 2019:
About Osmania University:
Osmania University is named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad who rather through a farman or Royal Charter brought the University into existence in 1918. It is the seventh-oldest in the country and third-oldest in South India. Though the need for the University for the Hyderabad State was felt for a long time, both by the intelligentia and the people, the initiative came from a civil servant, Sir Akbar Hydari, who was then the Home Secretary to the state government.