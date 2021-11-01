Physical classes for students of standard 1-8 resume in Tamil Nadu

-
Ending a 19-month Covid-induced break, physical classes for standards 1-8 resumed in Tamil Nadu on Monday, as children were accorded a warm, traditional welcome with Chief Minister M K Stalin leading from the front.
Stalin, who had earlier called for a cordial welcome for the returning children, visited a Chennai Corporation-run institution at Guindy here and distributed education kits and sweets to the wards. He was accompanied by state ministers E V Velu and Ma Subramanian.
Across the state, schools reopened for offline classes for the first time in over a year and a half for the students of classes I-VIII, with enthusiastic children being greeted by, in some places, the traditional Tamil reception involving Nagaswaram-Thavil instruments, used during auspicious occasions including weddings.
In many schools, teachers and administrators greeted children by sprinkling rose water and presenting them with flowers and chocolates, while Covid-19 protocol, including social distancing, were in place in classrooms.
Most children seemed to be happy over the reunion, with a class III girl from here saying she was eager to meet many of her friends after a long time.
The state government had in September announced restarting physical classes for the primary students from Monday, saying the decision was taken based on feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents.
Stakeholders had opined that students faced stress and a gap in learning as they were confined to their homes since last year, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government had then said. Classes would be held on rotational basis.
Students of class 9-12 resumed attending physical classes in schools in the state from September 1, this year.
