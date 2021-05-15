Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone Tauktae, CM asks officials to monitor

-
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday braced for the impact of cyclone Tauktae, with chief minister M K Stalin directing officials to monitor level of water in dams and also ensure people's safety.
'Tauktae', currently over east-central and adjoining SE Arabian Sea, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, according to the Met office.
Kanyakumari district having its border with Kerala, Tirunelveli and some of the districts in the Western Ghats region received rains today.
There was inundation at several places in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.
Instructing authorities to keep in mind the COVID-19 norms while evacuating people and in lodging them at safer places, the chief minister asked officials of districts likely to be affected with heavy rains and gusty winds to be prepared to launch relief and rehabilitation measures.
Kanyakumari collector M Arvind visited inundated areas in Thiruvattar in the district along with officials.
The Kodaiyar river in Kanyakumari district continued to receive heavy inflow since morning and water was flowing at a level of 12.28 m with a rising trend which is 0.28 m above its danger level of 12 metres, according to the Central Water Commission flood forecast.
"Four teams from the National Disaster Response Force two in Madurai besides one each at Coimbatore and Nilgiris - in addition to the state disaster response force have been deployed, to assist the administration in relief and rescue measures in the wake of the cyclone," Stalin said while reviewing the precautionary measures to be launched in the southern districts.
According to an official release here, the chief minister said fishermen from 162 out of 244 deep sea fishing vessels have returned and officials should take steps to make sure the fishermen from remaining vessels returned safely.
Deputy director general of meteorology S Balachandran, Tamil Nadu chief secretary V Irai Anbu, additional chief secretary to government (Revenue and Disaster Management Department) Atulya Misra, additional chief secretary (finance) S Krishnan and other officials participated in the meeting.
