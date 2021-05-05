DMK chief Stalin appointed Tamil Nadu CM, swearing-in on May 7

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will take oath as Chief Minister of on Friday.

Stalin called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter intimating of his election as the leader of legislature party.

A Raj Bhavan release said the Governor appointed him as the Chief Minister of and invited him to form the ministry.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 7 at 9 am at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Stalin was unanimously elected as legislature party leader on Tuesday.

won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress.

