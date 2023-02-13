JUST IN
Govt working to level number of medical UG and PG seats in 4 yrs: Mandaviya
Pvt coaching classes growing due to defective exam system: Education expert

Defective examination system has given birth to private coaching classes and mass copying in exams, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Managing Director Vivek Sawant has said.

India | coaching | Entrance Exams

Press Trust of India  |  Jalna 

He was speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at a programme held in a college in Jalna on Saturday.

Lauding the NEP, Sawant said the examination system under it would be comprehensive and facilitate continuous assessment of a child.

He claimed the present examination system does not assess the overall quality of a child and called for overhauling it.

How can a child be judged through an examination of two or three hours? he asked.

The "defective examination system has given birth to private coaching classes" and they have a whopping turnover, he said.

He also targeted teachers wasting their energy on forming associations, fighting for salary hike and other benefits, thereby degrading the quality of education.

Sawant said in Finland, irrespective of political parties, teachers' organisations frame the education policy as they know the need and pulse of the society.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 09:32 IST

