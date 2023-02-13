Pvt coaching classes growing due to defective exam system: Education expert

Defective examination system has given birth to private classes and mass copying in exams, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Managing Director Vivek Sawant has said.

He was speaking on the National Policy (NEP) 2020 at a programme held in a college in Jalna on Saturday.

Lauding the NEP, Sawant said the examination system under it would be comprehensive and facilitate continuous assessment of a child.

He claimed the present examination system does not assess the overall quality of a child and called for overhauling it.

How can a child be judged through an examination of two or three hours? he asked.

The "defective examination system has given birth to private classes" and they have a whopping turnover, he said.

He also targeted teachers wasting their energy on forming associations, fighting for salary hike and other benefits, thereby degrading the quality of .

Sawant said in Finland, irrespective of political parties, teachers' organisations frame the policy as they know the need and pulse of the society.

