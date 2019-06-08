Railway Recruitment Board to release NTPC exam 2019 admit card soon

-
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB NTPC admit card 2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination. The notification regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 examination will be published on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. the RRB conducts Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams to recruit Commercial apprentice, Goods guard, Traffic Apprentice, Traffic Assistant, Assistant Station Master etc. across gthe country.
According to the board, the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for RRB NTPC recruitment is going to be tentatively held between June and September this year, however, there is no official confirmation on this. The schedule of the examination will be announced soon on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates should visit the board’s official page regularly to get latest updates about RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and exam dates.
The aspirants should note that the exam date, timings, exam venue and address mentioned in the admit card shall be final and no changes will be allowed under any circumstances. The candidates are supposed to appear for two rounds of examinations - computer-based test and skill test.
Check these steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019
- Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.
- Click on the RRB NTPC admit card link
- Enter your RRB NTPC required credentials namely, registration ID, application number, date of birth, verification code etc.
- Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will appear
- Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take a print out for future reference
About Railway Recruitment Board
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the Indian railways. There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.