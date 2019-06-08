Railway Recruitment Board to release NTPC exam 2019 admit card soon

2019: The (RRB) will soon release the 2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination. The notification regarding the NTPC 2019 examination will be published on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. the RRB conducts Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams to recruit Commercial apprentice, Goods guard, Traffic Apprentice, Traffic Assistant, Assistant Station Master etc. across gthe country.

According to the board, the first stage computer-based test (CBT) for recruitment is going to be tentatively held between June and September this year, however, there is no official confirmation on this. The schedule of the examination will be announced soon on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates should visit the board’s official page regularly to get latest updates about RRB 2019 and exam dates.

The aspirants should note that the exam date, timings, exam venue and address mentioned in the admit card shall be final and no changes will be allowed under any circumstances. The candidates are supposed to appear for two rounds of examinations - computer-based test and skill test.

Check these steps to download Admit Card 2019

Visit the official website of the (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in .

. Click on the admit card link

Enter your RRB NTPC required credentials namely, registration ID, application number, date of birth, verification code etc.

Your RRB will appear

Download the RRB and take a print out for future reference

About Railway Recruitment Board



The (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the Indian railways. There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.