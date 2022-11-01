Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 announced; here's all you need to know

-
The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan declared DElEd entrance exam or BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022 today, November 1. The candidates can now check the results for Rajasthan pre DElEd result on panjiyakpredeled.in
Rajasthan BSTC Exam is a Basic School Teaching Course exam, also called Pre D. El. Ed, Diploma in Elementary Education.
It is conducted by the Government of Rajasthan. The exam was held on October 08, 2022. The test consisted of 200 questions and each question had 3 marks.
5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan this year, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla said as he took to social media to announce result date and time.
Candidates from unreserved categories need to secure 50 per cent marks. While candidates in the reserved category need 45 per cent marks to clear the examination.
Following are the steps to check results:
- Visit official website — panjiyakpredeled.in
- Click on the Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 exam result link
- Fill in the required credentials to log in
- The screen will show your result
- Download and save for future reference
