Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 announced; here's all you need to know

The Office of the Coordinator, declared DElEd entrance exam or BSTC pre DElEd result 2022 today, November 1. The candidates can now check the results for pre DElEd result on panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Exam is a Basic School Teaching Course exam, also called Pre D. El. Ed, Diploma in Elementary .

It is conducted by the Government of Rajasthan. The exam was held on October 08, 2022. The test consisted of 200 questions and each question had 3 marks.

5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan this year, Primary and Secondary Minister BD Kalla said as he took to social media to announce result date and time.

Candidates from unreserved categories need to secure 50 per cent marks. While candidates in the reserved category need 45 per cent marks to clear the examination.

Following are the steps to check results: