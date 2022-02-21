Union Budget will be of help in implementing National Education Policy: PM

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Union Budget for 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground and asserted that the decision to set up a National Digital University can solve the problem of shortage of seats in educational institutions in the country.
Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23, Modi said the budget focuses on five aspects related to the education sector -- universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation and AVGC (Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic).
Prime Minister Modi asserted that digital connectivity is what kept the education system running in this time of global pandemic.
"We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring inclusion for us," he said.
Educational infrastructure such as e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs and Digital University are going to help the youths a lot, he said.
Modi asserted that the Budget for 2022-23 will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground.
Asserting that education in mother tongue is related to children's mental development, Modi highlighted that medical and technical education has started in many states in local languages.
Talking about the government's announcement in the budget that a digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country, Modi said the National Digital University is a unique and unprecedented step.
"I am seeing that power in the digital university which can completely eliminate the problem of shortage of seats that we experience in our country," Modi said.
