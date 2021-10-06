RGKUT CET 2021 Results declared, direct link to downland rank cards

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGKUT) on Wednesday announced the result of its entrance exam – RGUKT CET 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Comment Entrance Test (CET) for RGUKT admissions can check their at www.rgukt.in. The have been published in the form of marks cum rank cards.

The entrance exam is for admission to the six-year integrated engineering course offered by RGKUT. The examination was conducted on September 26.

Candidates need to visit the official website and login using hall ticket or admission card number.

To check the results, candidates need to follow these steps:

* Visit the official website of the university - rguktcet.in

* Enter the RGUKT CET 2020 hall ticket number and click on submit

* RGUKT CET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

* Download it and take printout for further reference