Schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen in Mumbai on December 15

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Second Covid wave, global prices could derail Centre's FY22 subsidy maths
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
In the middle of drafting bill for Higher Education Commission: Pradhan
Sikkim orders reopening of institutions of higher learning from Tuesday
-
Schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Mumbai on Wednesday, over 20 months after they were shut for physical classes due to the outbreak of the pandemic and imposition of restrictions.
The order to reopen the schools was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday.
The schools were closed in March 2020 in the Maharashtra capital after the outbreak of the pandemic.
Earlier, the decision to reopen schools from December 4 was postponed due to the detection of Omicron variant of coronavirus.
As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of the Omicron cases stood at 20, including 5 patients in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor