Sikkim orders reopening of institutions of higher learning from Thursday

The government has asked colleges and other institutions of higher in the state to reopen from tomorrow.

An department circular issued by the additional chief secretary to the department, G P Upadhyaya, which was made public on Monday, said that the state government has decided to reopen all colleges and institutions of higher learning from September 14 on the understanding that most of the students have got themselves either fully or partially vaccinated by now.

All government, private, private-aided and unaided schools will, however, remain close till October 31 as per a circular issued two days ago.

The schools were closed on Saturday within a week of reopening after a few Covid-19 positive cases were reported from some schools in Sikkim, an official said.

