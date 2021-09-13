Sikkim orders reopening of institutions of higher learning from Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Online higher education firm upGrad goes bullish on small town India
Coronavirus shadow on Kumbh, Markaz & Haj pilgrimage: All you should know
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
In the middle of drafting bill for Higher Education Commission: Pradhan
Education ministry releases guidelines for children's home-based learning
-
The Sikkim government has asked colleges and other institutions of higher education in the state to reopen from tomorrow.
An education department circular issued by the additional chief secretary to the education department, G P Upadhyaya, which was made public on Monday, said that the state government has decided to reopen all colleges and institutions of higher learning from September 14 on the understanding that most of the students have got themselves either fully or partially vaccinated by now.
All government, private, private-aided and unaided schools will, however, remain close till October 31 as per a circular issued two days ago.
The schools were closed on Saturday within a week of reopening after a few Covid-19 positive cases were reported from some schools in Sikkim, an official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor