Tamil Nadu: NEET is against social justice, says DMK's Kanimozhi

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
'India likely to struggle in WTC final if conditions favour fast bowlers'
IND vs NZ: Conditions in UK will favour Kiwis in WTC final, says Cummins
India's tour of UK: BCCI to fly in players to Mumbai in charter flights
-
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Monday said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is against social justice and the state wants its students to be given a fair chance and equal opportunity.
Speaking about the bill, DMK MP said, "We are against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), we don't want NEET. We want our students to be given a fair chance and equal opportunity. This is against social justice."
Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tabled a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET in the Legislative Assembly.
NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. This year, the exam was held on September 12 across the country.
The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor