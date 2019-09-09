SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card released on sscer.org: direct link to download

SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 Tier-II examination for the eastern region. Earlier, the SSC had released the CGL Tier 2 admit card for several other regions including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Candidates who have cleared SSC CGL Phase 1 exam can visit www.sscer.org to download the admit card for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

SSC will hold the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam from September 11 to September 14. The exam will reportedly be an objective multiple choice type. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

To download the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card, candidates will need to provide their Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2019: How to download?

1. Visit the official website - www.sscer.org

2. Click on the link ‘know your status and download e-admit card - combined graduate level (Tier-II) examination, 2018’

3. Enter Registration number and date of birth

4. Click on search

5. Save the SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 for future reference

Direct link to download SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card

Candidates are advised to carry their CGL Phase 2 admit card along with ID proof.