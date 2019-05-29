Top news of today: Naveen Patnaik swearing-in, Karnataka civic polls & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in ceremony as Odisha CM to preparation for Modi's swearing-in in New Delhi, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. to be sworn-in as Odisha CM today

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief will be sworn-in as Odisha Chief Minister on May 29 for a fifth consecutive term after an emphatic win in the state Assembly elections, the party said on Saturday.

Patnaik has continued his grip over Odisha with his party, BJD, winning 112 Assembly seats in the 147-member House.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has overtaken Congress as the main opposition party by winning 23 seats. Congress has been able to bag only nine seats. READ ON...

2. CLP meeting today to take stock of political developments

Amid coalition worries, the Congress, a partner in the ruling alliance in Karnataka, has convened a meeting ofits legislature party on Wednesday to discuss the current political developments in the state.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the rout of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the Lok Sabha polls and simmering discontent within the party. READ ON...

3. Pema Khandu to be sworn in as Arunachal CM today

Incumbent Pema Khandu will be sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday after the state BJP won the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP legislature party in Arunachal Pradesh has elected Khandu as their leader during a meeting on Monday. Later, Khandu accompanied by legislator and former Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and state BJP chief and MP Tapir Gao called on state Governor Brig. B.D. Mishra at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar and staked claim to form the next government. READ ON...



4. Nitish, Mamata to reach Delhi Wednesday for Modi's swearing-in

A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government, a host of chief ministers will be reaching the capital on Wednesday, including Bihar's and West Bengal's

Kumar will also be attending a Parliamentary Board meeting of the Janata Dal-United. Banerjee is likely to reach Delhi by Wednesday evening.

Trinamool Congress leaders said her visit's sole purpose is to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. READ ON...

5. Civic polls to be held in Karnataka today

A total of 63 urban local bodies in Karnataka (ULB) would go to polls on May 29, state election commission said.

The 63 ULBs include eight city municipal councils, 33 townmunicipal councils and 22 town panchayats.

The model code of conduct would come into force with immediate effect, State Election Commissioner P Sreenivasachari told reporters.

Pointing out that polls were held for 109 ULBs in thefirst phase in September last year, the commission said that in the second phase, there are totally 103 ULBs term of which ends between March and July, for which the elections are to beheld.