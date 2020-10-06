TS EAMCET result 2020 to be declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in today at 3:30 pm

TS EAMCET result: The result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET 2020) will be declared today, 6, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy said. Candidates can check their results on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The results can also be downloaded from manabadi.com. This year, around 143,000 candidates applied for the exam while approximately 130,000 attempted it. Meanwhile, coronavirus positive candidates who could not appear for the TS-EAMCET will get a chance to write a special exam. “Given the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken a decision to conduct a special exam for the benefit of those found to be Covid19 positive during 17-08-2020 to 14-09-2020 and could not write the TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream due to this,” an official statement from TSCHE read.

Steps to check TS EAMCET result 2020

1. Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the ‘TS EAMCET 2020’ link

3. Click on 'view results'

4. Enter asked credentials and submit

5. Download the result for future reference

In order to qualify the TS EAMCET exam, students need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks. The final ranks will be calculated based 25 per cent marks obtained in Intermediate second year exams and 75 per cent marks obtained in EAMCET exam.

About TS EAMCET

Through TS EAMCET examination, students will take admissions in several courses such as Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in biotechnology, dairy technology, BTech in engineering, pharmacy, food technology. Students can do Bachelor of Science (BSc) honours in agriculture, horticulture, forestry. Other options include Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) and Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD).