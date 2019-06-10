Telangana TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam begins today: Know details

TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam: The Board of Secondary will conduct the Advanced Supplementary Exam for SSC students from today. The exam will conclude on June 24. A total of 61,431 students of which 36,931 are boys and 24,500 are girls have applied for the TS Advanced Supplementary Exam. The board has released the admit cards/hall tickets for Students can download their admit card from Board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in. for TBSE SSC ASE Exam 2019.

How to download TS Inter Supplementary Examination Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website bsetelangana.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'SSC ASE JUNE - 2019 HALL TICKETS'

Step 3: Select the District, School, their name from the drop down list.

Step 4: Enter your correct date of birth and click on the 'Download Hall Ticket'

Step 5: Carry a printout of the hall ticket to the exam centre

Date Sheet 2019

First language paper I (Group A and Composite Course) - June 10

First Language Paper II (Group A and Composite Course) - June 11

School Language - June 12

English Paper I - June 13

English Paper II - June 14

Maths Paper I - June 15

Maths Paper II - June 17

General Science Paper I - June 18

General Science Paper II - June 19

Social Studies Paper I - June 20

Social Studies Paper II - June 21

OSSC Main language Paper I (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic) - June 22

OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic) - June 24





The State Board of Secondary (TSBSE) conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) from March 16 to April 2, 2019.

2019: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in TS SSC 10th exam is 93.43 per cent. Girls have out performed boys in 10th result 2019. Pass percentage of girls is 93.68% while the pass percent of boys is 91.15%.