Telangana TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam begins today: Know details

-
ALSO READ
TS SSC result 2019 out: Know district-wise result, steps to download marks
TS SSC result 2019 declared by TBSE on bse.telangana.gov.in; 92.43% pass
Telangana board to declare Class 10 results today, check steps for scores
Goa Board SSC Class 10th Result 2019 declared: How to check your marks
AP SSC Result 2019 declared on manabadi.com, bseap.org; 94.88% pass
-
TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Advanced Supplementary Exam for SSC students from today. The exam will conclude on June 24. A total of 61,431 students of which 36,931 are boys and 24,500 are girls have applied for the TS Advanced Supplementary Exam. The board has released the admit cards/hall tickets for TS SSC Advanced Supplementary exam. Students can download their admit card from Telangana Board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in. for TBSE SSC ASE Exam 2019.
How to download TS Inter Supplementary Examination Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website bsetelangana.org
Step 2: Click on the link 'SSC ASE JUNE - 2019 HALL TICKETS'
Step 3: Select the District, School, their name from the drop down list.
Step 4: Enter your correct date of birth and click on the 'Download Hall Ticket'
Step 5: Carry a printout of the hall ticket to the exam centre
TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2019
First language paper I (Group A and Composite Course) - June 10
First Language Paper II (Group A and Composite Course) - June 11
School Language - June 12
English Paper I - June 13
English Paper II - June 14
Maths Paper I - June 15
Maths Paper II - June 17
General Science Paper I - June 18
General Science Paper II - June 19
Social Studies Paper I - June 20
Social Studies Paper II - June 21
OSSC Main language Paper I (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic) - June 22
OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic) - June 24
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) from March 16 to April 2, 2019.
TS SSC result 2019: Pass percentage
The overall pass percentage in TS SSC 10th exam is 93.43 per cent. Girls have out performed boys in Telangana Board 10th result 2019. Pass percentage of girls is 93.68% while the pass percent of boys is 91.15%.