UGC NET Result 2019 to be out today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check details

December 2019 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 December results today. Candidates who had appeared for the 2019 exam can check their result on the official website.Over 1 million candidates had appeared for the UGC NET exam 2019, which was conducted from December 2 to December 6.

The result will be declared on the basis of NTA NET December final answer key 2019. NET Dec 2019 result will be calculated on the basis of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores. The UGC NET exam 2019 was conducted across 700 exam centres in 219 cities.

UGC NET result 2019: Steps to download result

The NET December 2019 result will be available only in online mode.

Step 1: Log on to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 RESULTS' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

Step 5: UGC NET December Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

About UGC NET

The NET (National Eligibility Test) is conducted on behalf of the UGC for determining the eligibility of Indians for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship, or for Assistant Professor for admissions in Indian universities and colleges.