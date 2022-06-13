UP board result 2022: UPMSP likely to declare 10th,12th result on 15 June

The students of class 10 and 12 students of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will not have to wait any longer to check their results.

UPMSP will release UP Board class 10, 12 result 2022 on Wednesday June 15. Students would require Board exam roll number and school code mentioned on the admit card. The results can be viewed and downloaded via Digilocker.

Here's how to check UPMSP results: Step 1: Go to upresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link Step 3: Login with your credentials Step 4: Download the mark sheet and check your result

Some questions in UPMSP board exams 2022 were asked from reduced portions of the syllabi and some had other errors. Because of this, the Board has decided to award full marks to students in those questions.

This year, a total of 5,192,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 4,775,749 of them appeared in the exams.

During examination, CCTV cameras with voice recorders were installed at the centers to prevent cheating. Apart from this, these centers were also linked with the control room set up at the district level.

Earlier, causing confusion among students, there were a few fake about UPMSP result date.

This is not the first time the UP Board has asked students to beware of the fake . Earlier in May 2022, UPMSP has warned students and parents about fake and fraudulent phone calls.