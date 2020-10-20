1,464 candidates in fray for second phase of Bihar assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
1,090 nomination papers found valid for 1st phase of Bihar Assembly polls
28 candidates in fray for bypolls to two Assembly seats in Jharkhand
Covid-19 patients allowed to vote in Odisha bypolls: Electoral Officer
Fake TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear; cops summon CEO, two others
BJP announces 70-member steering committee ahead of Bihar elections
-
A total of 1,464 candidates are in
the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after 46 people withdrew their candidature on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, an official said.
Altogether 1,698 people filed their nominations for the November 3 elections, and poll authorities found those of 1,510 candidates valid after scrutiny, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.
"Around 188 nominations for the second phase of polls were found invalid. Forty-six candidates withdrew their papers on Monday," he said.
Darauli assembly constituency has the lowest number of candidates at four, while the highest of 27 people are in the fray in Maharajganj seat, he said.
Referring to the third and final phase of polling on November 7 in 78 assembly seats, he said 884 candidates have filed their papers as per information available till 5 pm on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations.
Singh said scrutiny will be done on Wednesday, and the candidates can withdraw their papers till October 23.
He said three candidates have filed their papers for Valimikinagar Lok Sabha by-poll.
A total of 1,066 candidates have been in the fray for the 71 seats in the first phase of polling. Campaigning is underway in these seats.
The counting of votes for the assembly elections will take place on November 10.
In view of the assembly polls in Bihar, search operations are being carried out across the state.
Various agencies have so far seized Rs 35.27 crore unaccounted cash, which is a record compared to the recoveries made during past assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, Singh said.
An official release from the CEO's office said that 1,194 illegal arms have been seized so far, while 20,265 licenced arms deposited.
The authorities also cancelled the licence of 2,231 arms for various reasons.
Over 250 cases have been registered for violation of model code of conduct, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor