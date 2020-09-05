BJP announces 70-member steering committee ahead of Bihar elections

-
The BJP on Saturday announced a 70
-member election steering committee headed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.
The Union minister of state for home affairs has been made chairman-cum-convenor of the committee, while the party's state unit general secretary Devesh Kumar will be its co- convenor, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.
Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Union ministers R K Singh, Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be part of the 70-member team, he said.
The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are due in October-November.
Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the poll campaign group.
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey will be chairman- cum-convenor of the party's election management team, while Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar will chair the manifesto committee, Jaiswal said.
Bihar BJP has set a target to win three-fourth of seats for the NDA in the assembly polls.
