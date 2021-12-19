72 arrested for disturbing law and order during KMC polls: Police

-
ALSO READ
Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls on Dec 19, counting of votes on Dec 21
Violence mar KMC polls as 36.78% voter turnout recorded till 1 p.m.
Polling begins in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation
KMC polls: Kolkata Police bolsters vigil, 23,000 personnel to be deployed
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councilors
-
As many as 72 people were arrested for allegedly disturbing law and order during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday, police said.
One person was arrested for allegedly hurling bombs in Sealdah area, in which three voters were injured, of whom one was in serious condition, a senior police officer said.
"Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said.
Crude bombs were hurled in front of Taki school in ward number 36, in which three voters of the area were injured.
A large police contingent has been deployed in the area, and the State Election Commission has sought a report from the police on the matter.
Sarkar said that four people have been arrested in connection with an altercation between two contesting candidates on Hare Street.
"Polling is being held peacefully there at the moment," he said.
The IPS officer, however, dismissed reports that a policeman was also injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor