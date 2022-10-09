AAP leaders Kejriwal, Mann to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday on the second day of their visit to the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.
The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat district.
On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann had addressed a public meeting in Dahod town and participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Vadodara.
BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Kejriwal-led party, after a viral video clip showed AAP's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities.
Several banners had also surfaced in prominent cities of Gujarat, calling Kejriwal "anti-Hindu".
The AAP is trying to position itself as the main opposition to the BJP, which has governed Gujarat for 27 years.
