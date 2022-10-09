JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

PM Modi on 3-day visit to Gujarat, to launch projects worth Rs 14,600 cr
Business Standard

AAP leaders Kejriwal, Mann to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat today on the second day of their visit to the BJP-ruled state ahead of Assembly elections

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Bhagwant Mann | Aam Aadmi Party

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a meeting with teachers and parents of school students in Gujarat, in Vadodara
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a meeting with teachers and parents of school students in Gujarat, in Vadodara. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday on the second day of their visit to the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat district.

On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann had addressed a public meeting in Dahod town and participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Vadodara.

BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Kejriwal-led party, after a viral video clip showed AAP's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities.

Several banners had also surfaced in prominent cities of Gujarat, calling Kejriwal "anti-Hindu".

The AAP is trying to position itself as the main opposition to the BJP, which has governed Gujarat for 27 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY