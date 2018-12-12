'AccheDin finally arrived', Oppn revels in BJP's assembly polls failure

With the (BJP) heading towards losses in all five state assemblies that went to polls recently, a number of opposition leaders have expressed their delight over the same.

Addressing the media, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK stressed on the impact of the on the 2019 General "Before Parliament election, the polls in five states show it was a mini-parliamentary election. My greetings to all the winning parties," said.

Stalin's sister tweeted: "The much promised #AccheDin #GoodDay has finally arrived. @RahulGandhi".

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said that the results were "The first sign of the new beginning". "This is the judgment of the people," the actor tweeted.

also took to Twitter and said the countdown for Narendra Modi's reign to end has begun. "Modi raj ki ulti ginti shuru ho gayi," Kejriwal tweeted.

(RJD) leader also revelled in the BJP's failures ahead of the 2019 General Elections, saying, "This is a victory of the public and democracy. The public saw how the government institutions were threatened, the manner in which people have indulged in 'jumlebaazi'. The public is angry with this tyranny".

He further expressed gratitude towards the people of the states which ousted governments from power. "I thank people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and for the way they have voted against this tyranny. I think this was needed; it was needed to teach a lesson to those people who indulge in 'jumlebaazi'. It's just the beginning, people will give them a true reply in 2019," Tejashwi said.

While the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) registered thumping victories in Telangana and Mizoram, respectively, the is on the verge of replacing governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and