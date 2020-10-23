Ahead of bypolls, MP CM says poor to get coronavirus vaccine for free

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Covid-19 vaccine, when available, will be administered free of cost to the poor in the state.
Chouhan said: "Since the time Covid-19 vaccine trials started in India, there has been one discussion among the poor people -- 'whether we will be able to afford the vaccine?' Today, I want to make it clear that every poor person in Madhya Pradesh will get the vaccine free of cost. We will win this battle."
The BJP poll manifesto has promised free Covid-19 vaccine to people in Bihar, following which other states have also joined in the chorus.
