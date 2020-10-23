Ahead of bypolls, MP CM says poor to get coronavirus vaccine for free

Chief Minister has announced that Covid-19 vaccine, when available, will be administered free of cost to the poor in the state.

Chouhan said: "Since the time Covid-19 vaccine trials started in India, there has been one discussion among the poor people -- 'whether we will be able to afford the vaccine?' Today, I want to make it clear that every poor person in will get the vaccine free of cost. We will win this battle."

The BJP poll manifesto has promised free Covid-19 vaccine to people in Bihar, following which other states have also joined in the chorus.

--IANS

hindi-sdr/tsb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)