Akhilesh promises cheap electricity if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Statsguru: Four charts explain how gender-equal are India's elections
Women's participation in elections has exceeded that of men: CEC Chandra
Mayawati demands ban on pre-poll surveys ahead of elections
Will ally only with small parties for UP elections: Congress' state chief
Three LS, 30 assembly seats to go for by-elections on Oct 30: EC
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday promised regular and cheap power supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial purposes if voted to power in next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
"Had the proposed power plants in Etah and other districts been built, the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have been compelled to buy electricity at the highest rate in the country," his tweet in Hindi targeting the BJP government read.
"When the SP government takes over, we reiterate our resolve to provide more relief than anticipated and regular cheap electricity to agriculture, households, industries and businesses," he said.
Refuting the allegations, UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma in a tweet alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party government increased electricity rates by over 60 per cent.
There has been "no increase" in electricity rates in the Yogi Adityanath government, he claimed.
"Electricity is being provided without any discrimination. Villages are getting more than 54 per cent electricity," the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU