Amit Shah to address series of meetings in UP ahead of Assembly elections

-
ALSO READ
BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address
PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, BJP leaders laud him
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
Amit Shah to visit Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, launch various projects
Rajnath Singh to visit UP's Jaunpur to address Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is embarking on a statewide tour of Uttar Pradesh from Friday to give momentum to the party's election campaign.
Shah is expected to address public meetings at nearly 21 different locations and each public meeting will be attended by party workers and supporters from the surrounding seven Assembly constituencies.
In this way, he will be covering around 140 Assembly seats in his tour.
The BJP plans to put Shah on the forefront of organisational strategy even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on a spree to lay foundation stones or launch developmental projects in the state.
Sources said the party plans to bring supporters from Dalit and OBC dominated constituencies at the Shah's public meetings.
The move attains political significance in the backdrop of BJP mobilising the non-Yadav OBC to counter an aggressive Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav who has been emerging as the main challenger to the ruling BJP.
During his campaign, Shah is also scheduled to hold special meetings with the party functionaries in different districts to assess the ground level political situation.
This comes close on the heels of the recent booth level functions which the party had organised to set its organisational machinery into motion and reinforce its cadre strength.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU