Noida top cop holds meet with Delhi, Haryana police in run-up to UP polls

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Noida Authority launches Noida Pet Registration Android App for pet owners
SIT to probe extortion case against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
-
Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday held a coordination meeting with police officers of adjoining states and districts, including Delhi and Haryana, to discuss important issues, officials said.
To ensure better coordination between officers of the states and the districts adjoining the Gautam Buddh Nagar border, Singh directed them to form a WhatsApp group so that any information could be shared immediately about elements involved in disrupting elections or other criminals and action taken promptly, the officials said.
"Senior police officers from the states and districts adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar border were asked to maintain law and order during the upcoming assembly elections and take strict action against any persons involved in malpractice, including liquor smugglers or mafia, a police spokesperson here said.
The coordination meeting was held at the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner's office in Noida's Sector 108, with senior officers including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar, among others, in attendance.
The officers who joined the meeting also included those from Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana), Hapur, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, the spokesperson said.
"Singh called on the officers to ensure coordination so that the upcoming elections are conducted smoothly. He said ensuring an atmosphere for conducting elections in a fair and peaceful manner has always been the priority of the police force, the official said.
The official announcement of dates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is yet to be made but the polls are expected early next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU