Noida top cop holds meet with Delhi, Haryana police in run-up to UP polls

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday held a coordination meeting with police officers of adjoining states and districts, including Delhi and Haryana, to discuss important issues, officials said.

To ensure better coordination between officers of the states and the districts adjoining the Gautam Buddh Nagar border, Singh directed them to form a WhatsApp group so that any information could be shared immediately about elements involved in disrupting elections or other criminals and action taken promptly, the officials said.

"Senior police officers from the states and districts adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar border were asked to maintain law and order during the upcoming assembly elections and take strict action against any persons involved in malpractice, including liquor smugglers or mafia, a police spokesperson here said.

The coordination meeting was held at the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner's office in Noida's Sector 108, with senior officers including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar, among others, in attendance.

The officers who joined the meeting also included those from Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana), Hapur, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, the spokesperson said.

"Singh called on the officers to ensure coordination so that the upcoming elections are conducted smoothly. He said ensuring an atmosphere for conducting elections in a fair and peaceful manner has always been the priority of the police force, the official said.

The official announcement of dates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is yet to be made but the polls are expected early next year.

