Assembly poll result: BJP ahead in Haryana, BJP-Sena combine in Maharashtra

The BJP was leading at 11 Assembly seats and its ally Shiv Sena at 12 seats in Maharashtra, according to the IANS-CVoter.
The early trends in the counting of votes also indicated that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead at 6 seats while its alliance partner the Congress was leading at 1.
There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly.
In Haryana, where 90 Assembly seats are at stake, the BJP was leading in 15 constituencies, the Congress in 2 and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 1, according to the early trends.
