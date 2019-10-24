JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Haryana Assembly Election 2019 » News

Haryana Assembly election results: Khattar, Hooda ahead in early trends

Assembly poll results: BJP takes substantial lead in Maharashtra, Haryana
Business Standard

Assembly poll result: BJP ahead in Haryana, BJP-Sena combine in Maharashtra

The early trends in the counting of votes also indicated that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead at 6 seats while its alliance partner the Congress was leading at 1.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra elections
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The BJP was leading at 11 Assembly seats and its ally Shiv Sena at 12 seats in Maharashtra, according to the IANS-CVoter.

The early trends in the counting of votes also indicated that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead at 6 seats while its alliance partner the Congress was leading at 1.

Check election results live updates here  

There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In Haryana, where 90 Assembly seats are at stake, the BJP was leading in 15 constituencies, the Congress in 2 and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 1, according to the early trends.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU