Assembly polls: Goal of CPM to keep BJP away from power, says Yechury

-
ALSO READ
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
CPC 'commands the gun', says Xi, asking military to expedite modernisation
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
-
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said his party will support those outfits that have the ability to defeat the BJP in polls scheduled for February-March in five states.
The goal of the CPI(M) is to keep BJP away from power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, Yechury, who is on a visit to Bhopal to participate in a state level CPI(M) convention, told reporters.
He said his party was also discussing this issue with other Leftist groups as the aim was to stop the division of anti-BJP votes by forging alliances.
Claiming there was an anti-BJP atmosphere in UP, he said the CPI(M) will talk to the Samajwadi Party (SP), which is the main contender for power there.
The BJP has to be defeated politically and kept away from power in order to make a better India, he said.
"This (communal polarization by the BJP) has created an atmosphere of hatred and violence, disturbing the social fabric, unity and brotherhood in the country. So, it is necessary to keep them (BJP) away from power by defeating them in elections otherwise the country's constitutional system will not survive," he said.
The condition of the people has deteriorated very quickly under the Narendra Modi government, with unemployment and hunger being widespread, while the country's wealth was being looted through disinvestment, he claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor