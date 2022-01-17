BJP core committee discusses candidates for Uttarakhand, Goa polls

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP leadership to meet today in Dehradun
BJP to discuss probable names for Goa, Uttarakhand Assembly polls
Uttarakhand polls: Final decision on Congress candidates for 50 seats today
Uttarakhand polls: Samajwadi Party releases first list of 30 candidates
-
After releasing the candidate list for 105 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held discussions on all 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charges RP Singh and Locket Chatterjee were present in the meeting.
The meeting, which started at 6 pm in the BJP office went on till 10 pm.
A panel of three names was sent to Delhi, which was discussed in the core group meeting today. The 70 seats which have been discussed today would be taken forward in the CEC meeting to be held on January 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be part of the meeting.
As per sources, by January 20 to 21 the list of 70 candidates will be released for Uttarakhand.
At present, the BJP has 57 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand's 70-seated assembly. This time the party has given the slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'.
Earlier in the afternoon, the party discussed the 40 seats for the Goa Legislative Assembly. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, G Kishan Reddy along with organization ministers were present.
Sources say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest 38 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa this time. The party has decided not to field its candidates in 2 Christian majority seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor