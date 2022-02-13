Battle for UP: 'Bread' and 'milk' to remind voters to cast their votes

-
The Kanpur administration has hit upon a novel idea to create awareness and encourage people to cast their vote when the district goes to polls on February 20.
Citizens in Kanpur will receive a message "Kanpur Votes On 20 Feb" when they will purchase milk packets and bread packets from next week.
It is the brainchild of district magistrate Neha Sharma who convened a meeting with bread manufacturers and milk and processed milk companies and put up her proposal.
The proposal was very well supported by the GST and food & safety department and the manufacturers and bakers have assured that around 2.5 lakhs houses of the city would get a message for one week about the voting.
The district magistrate has sought active cooperation from the representatives in this campaign. The idea was to encourage more and more voters to cast their votes.
The representatives from various government departments and bread and milk manufacturers will target 2.5 lakhs families per day to create awareness among them.
Meanwhile, to ensure a hundred per cent voting the district administration flew a voters awareness air balloon at Kargil park in Moti Jheel on Saturday.--IANS
