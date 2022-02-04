Battle for UP: Chandra Shekhar Azad seeks removal of police officers

Chandra Shekhar Azad, the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate from the Gorakhpur Assembly seat in the upcoming elections has demanded immediate removal of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada.

In a letter sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Azad said that SSP Vipin Tada is the son-in-law of BJP MP Satyapal Singh Malik and has a personal attachment to BJP due to this, he cannot be expected to remain impartial.

Chandra Shekhar has also demanded the removal of circle officer Gorakhnath, Ratnesh Singh and Inspector Gorakhnath Manoj Singh, terming the two as BJP agents.

He stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had posted these officers in Gorakhpur with the intention of influencing elections.

