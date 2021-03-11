Bengal assembly polls: Young nominees find place in CPI(M) list

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Early Gujarat polls likely if BJP wins in West Bengal, says minister
West Bengal polls: Divisive politics won't work in Nandigram, says Mamata
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
-
The CPI(M), which has fielded young candidates from its student and youth wings, is pinning hopes on budding leaders to take on the BJP and the TMC in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.
JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Minakshi Mukherjee, Students' Federation of India's (SFI) national joint secretary Dipsita Dhar, SFI state president Pratikur Rahaman, DYFI state secretary Sayandeep Mitra's are among those whose names feature in the list declared by Left Front chairperson Biman Bose here on Wednesday.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh who gained prominence after receiving injury during the protests against fee hike in 2020, has been fielded by the CPI(M) from Jamuria constituency in Paschim Bardhaman district.
Ghosh has her task cut out to win from Jamuria, where the CPI(M) had tasted success in the 2016 assembly polls.
However, the BJP surged ahead in Jamuria assembly segment under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 parliamentary polls. The ruling Trinamool Congress is also a strong contender.
The Congress-Left Front-ISF alliance chose CPI(M) youth wing state president Minakshi Mukherjee to contest from Nandigram seat where she will take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
While Sayandeep Mitra will contest from Kamarhati, Pratikur Rahaman from Diamond Harbour and Dipsita Dhar from Bally.
Releasing the names of candidates for the last six of the eight-phase elections in West Bengal, the Left Front chairperson said on Wednesday that several candidates were below 40 years of age, with some of them as young as 26-27 years.
The CPI(M) had won only 26 seats in the 2016 state polls and was completely wiped out in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU